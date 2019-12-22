AP advocates to fight against Jagan’s move on Amaravati!

Advocates in six districts in Andhra Pradesh have joined hand to launch a united fight against AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s move to reduce the significance of Amaravati capital by setting up two more capitals in Vizag and Kurnool.

On Sunday, the advocates announced their plan of action to resist relocating Secretariat and High Court from Amaravati to Vizag and Kurnool.

The advocates met at the Bar Association Hall and a Joint Action Committee of the Bar Association has been formed with Chalasani Ajay as its Chairman.

The meeting resolved to press the government to retain the state capital in Amaravati and also the High Court.

The meeting chalked out various agitational programmes to achieve the JAC’s goals.

Protest rallies would be organized on Dec 23, a Chalo High court rally would be taken out on Dec 24, laying siege to the Prakasam Barrage would be organized with the participation of farmers of the capital region, elected people’s representatives on Dec 26.

On Dec 27, the JAC would approach the ministers taking part in the Cabinet meeting to apprise them of the JAC’s demands and would not hesitate to stall the Cabinet meeting. On Dec 27, they also meet at Nelapadu in the high court region and review the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting and declare future course of action.

The government should understand the sacrifices made by farmers, the JAC said and opined that change of state capital with the change of ruler is not justified.

The JAC felt that the GN Rao committee report has no legal validity. The JAC of Bar Association assured farmers to argue the cases registered against farmers free of cost and lend their support to the farmers.