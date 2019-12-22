Chiranjeevi made one more political blunder?

Praja Rajyam Party founder and actor Chiranjeevi is becoming an object of ridicule in social media and political circles because of his open support for Three Capitals. BJP is openly accusing him of getting some commercial benefit from CM Jagan Reddy. There are rumours that Jagan has offered land for Chiranjeevi to construct a studio near Bheemili Executive Capital. But has Chiranjeevi showed his political immaturity by hastily welcoming AP capitals? The fact is that it is too early to say whether Jagan Reddy can overcome court litigations to shift Capital. Moreover, the BJP and the Hindu religious groups are strongly opposing shifting of Administrative Capital from Amaravati.

It is not yet clear what steps Modi-Shah may take regarding AP Capital. The Centre can always overrule a State government on some pretext or other if it wants to. Despite this uncertainty, Chiranjeevi hastily welcomed Jagan proposal and became an object of mockery. His critics are also mocking how Chiranjeevi merged his party for just Union Minister post. Chiranjeevi exposed his political immaturity by speaking vaguely at the time of division of United AP. Whereas, his brother Pawan Kalyan did not make any hasty comments on Three Capitals issue. Political analysts are also comparing Chiranjeevi and Pawan in matters of political commitments and true social justice.