Birthday exposes KCR-Jagan’s strained relations!

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy had celebrated his birthday in a grand manner on Saturday (yesterday).

However, his birthday has exposed the ‘increasing gap’ between Jagan and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

This is because, KCR did not bother to greet Jagan on his birthday.

Normally, the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (KCR’s office) sends a press release to media organizations conveying KCR’s wishes to prominent people.

But this time, KCR’s office remained silent.

Interestingly, KCR’s son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar greeted Jagan through Twitter.

This triggered speculations that KCR is not happy with Jagan especially after he announced his own plans to link Krishna and Godavari rivers and ignoring the KCR’s plan on Krishna-Godavari linkage.

KCR is also learnt to be unhappy with the statement of Jagan on Pothireddypadu project as TRS waged its battle for Telangana statehood by highlighting Pothireddypadu issue during previous Congress regime in Undivided AP.