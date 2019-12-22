Amaravati is like a Rajasthan desert: Assembly Speaker

For the last seven months, AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has functioned from Amaravati Capital City. Now, he is making sensational comments against the place. Sitaram said that whenever he visited Amaravati all these days, he has felt like entering a desert in Rajasthan state. He never got the feeling of going to a normal place or a capital city. Sitaram said that he never got the feeling that Amaravati was like a Capital City for him. Of course, it is not surprising. He is apparently overjoyed over Andhra Capital being shifted nearer to his native district of Srikakulam. Till now, YCP Ministers have called Amaravati as a burial ground and a cremation ground.

Speaker Sitaram’s comments provoked feelings of Amaravati farmers and hurt their sentiments. The same Sitaram has said in the beginning that farmers have made huge sacrifices by donating their lush green ancestral agricultural lands for Capital City construction. Almost all YCP MLAs are playing second fiddle to CM Jagan Reddy. YCP Capital City MLA Vundavalli Sridevi has not even met her own party farmers in Amaravati after Three Capitals announcement. While YCP leaders are supporting Capital shifting, all sections of people in Krishna and Guntur districts are rising in revolt against Jagan Reddy proposals.