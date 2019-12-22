Mahanati Wins 4 Filmfare Awards

The 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai and the star-studded event attended by big talents of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.

Nag Ashwin directed Mahanati that starred Keerthy Suresh bagged four awards. While Nag Ashwin won Best Director, Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actor (Female) and Dulquer Salman got best actor critics award. Mahanati also won Best film award.

In the picture, director Nag Ashwin and producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt are seen proudly holding the Filmfare Awards.

Previously, Mahanati made Tollywood proud by winning three awards in the National Awards 2019.