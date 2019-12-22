Pic Talk: Kajal’s chilling pose in a Bikini

Top actress Kajal Aggarwal is on a break and is holidaying in Maldives along with her family. The actress has been spotted chilling out across the poolside in a bikini. She looked gorgeous in the outfit and posted a bunch of pictures from her holiday on her Instagram page. Kajal looked super fit in the bikini. After a series of debacles, Kajal is yet to sign her next Telugu film. She is currently busy with a couple of Bollywood movies.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com