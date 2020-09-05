AP again tops ‘ease of doing business’ ranking

Andhra Pradesh has retained the top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of the business reform action plan.

The report was released by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana who stood in the second and third place respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019.

In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana. The report was prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The ranking was based on parameters including construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system.