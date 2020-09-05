Nani’s Tuck Jagadish inspired by Mani Ratnam’s classic?

Young director Shiva Nirvana shot fame with Ninnu Kori and Majili. Both these films are emotional entertainers and have enough doses of romance and entertainment. Majili is inspired by Mounaragam, a yesteryear classic that is directed by Mani Ratnam. He is currently directing Nani in Tuck Jagadish which is an emotional family entertainer. There are talks that Tuck Jagadish is inspired by one more classic film Gharshana that is directed by Mani Ratnam.

The film is all about the story of two stepbrothers and Nani, Jagapathi Babu are playing brothers in Tuck Jagadish. The film narrates about their drift and the rest of Tuck Jagadish is all about how they end up as a family. The film is set in the backdrop of Rajahmundry and the shoot resumes in October. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in Tuck Jagadish. Shine Screens are the producers and Tuck Jagadish is aimed for summer 2021 release.