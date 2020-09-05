NTR biography in 10th class textbook: NBK thanks KCR

A biography of United Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Late NT Rama Rao was included in the 10th class textbooks. Overjoyed at this, actor, MLA and NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna has expressed profound thanks to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. It is well known that KCR is an ardent and diehard fan of NTR. KCR has even made it known to the world by naming his only son after NTR. KTR full name is K Taraka Rama Rao.

In his thanksgiving, Mr. Balakrishna recalled how NTR fought for and achieved self-respect for the Telugu people in front of the whole country by opposing the unquestioned leadership of Delhi. He stood out as an outstanding Telugu personality who had left an indelible mark on the country’s political scene. NTR created many records not just in the film industry but also politics. It was possible only for NTR to challenge a national party and defeat it within eight months of entering the political scene.

KCR has included NTR’s biography and contributions to Telugu people in 10th class textbooks to express his admiration for the departed leader and actor. It goes without saying that NTR will remain an undisputed leader in the hearts of crores of people in both the Telugu States. Forming a political party singlehandedly and leading it to victory was not a small achievement by any standards.