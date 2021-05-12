AP allows Ramzan prayers with Covid restrictions

The 18-hour curfew is in progress in Andhra Pradesh from 12 noon to 6 a.m. Whereas, all the surrounding States have gone into lockdown mode. No political or religious gatherings would be allowed if there is lockdown. But, the AP Government has got the facility to allow such gatherings since it has not imposed lockdown so far.

As a result, the YCP regime has taken a decision to allow Ramzan prayers at masjids with some restrictions. In view of the Covid infections, the Government has decided to allow prayers at masjids during the non-curfew hours between 6 a.m and 12 noon. There will be no crowd prayers during the curfew hours anywhere in the State.

Moreover, the Government will allow only 50 members to gather in each masjid to offer prayers. Also, the Covid protocols should be compulsorily followed at all the masjids. Social distancing, face masks and use of sanitisers are made compulsory during the prayers.

Children and the aged people should not be allowed to attend these prayers. Those suffering from symptoms like cough, cold, breathing problems, etc should not be permitted.