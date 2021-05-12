Allu Arjun recovers from Coronavirus

A couple of weeks ago, Stylish Star Allu Arjun is tested positive for coronavirus and he is in home isolation. The actor recovered completely and he informed the same thanking his fans and followers. Allu Arjun will continue to stay at home and will return back to work only after the pandemic situations calm down.

“Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all the well-wishers and fans for the wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love” posted Allu Arjun on his official social media page. He is shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa which will release this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COwq-mRnDTg/?igshid=1598mygwumfm4