A bunch of Digital releases this Weekend

After the theatres are shut, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan decided to head for a digital release. His next film Radhe is releasing tomorrow on Zee Plex on a pay-per-view basis. All eyes are focused on the film’s release and the makers are betting big during these tragic coronavirus times. The entire nation is waiting to see how the film will perform on a pay-per-view basis. Talented directors Raj and DK produced a small film titled Cinema Bandi. The film streams on Netflix from May 14th. The trailer of Cinema Bandi looks different. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku directed by Ram Narayanan will be streaming on Zee5 from May 14th.

Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company will have its digital release on Spark OTT on May 15th. The film is based on the life story of the most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. After a disappointment like Eleventh Hour, Tamannaah is all set to test her luck again in the digital space with November Story. The web series will be streaming on May 20th on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film lovers will have a series of new options to watch this weekend on the digital platforms.