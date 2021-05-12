Jagan turns to Navy for help with oxygen supply chain

At a virtual meeting with the district collectors on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that although the state government may not be directly responsible for the Ruia Hospital tragedy in Tirupati, the unfortunate incident cannot be denied.

Tragedy struck the well-known Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Monday night when 11 Covid patients lost their lives due to an interruption in oxygen supply.

The Chief Minister said that measures are being taken to prevent a repeat of such mishaps.

“We have already sought the help of the Eastern Naval Command to oversee the oxygen supply chain and to ensure its adequate supply to the hospitals. To overcome the technical problems relating to oxygen supply, four Navy teams have already been deployed at various hospitals to inspect and give relevant suggestions and recommendations,” Reddy said.

The Ruia Hospital tragedy happened due to a few minutes of disruption in oxygen supply, as the tankers transporting oxygen from neighbouring Tamil Nadu were slightly delayed.

Expressing anguish over the death of 11 persons at the hospital in Tirupati, Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the victims.

He also said a thorough probe has been ordered into the incident.