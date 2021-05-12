Salman Khan’s Radhe: Deal Renegotiated

Salman Khan’s Radhe was planned for a theatrical release in more than 1000 screens for Eid this year. Zee Studios inked a deal and acquired the entire rights of the film for a whopping Rs 230 crores last year. But with less than 100 screens functional in the country, Zee Studios negotiated and changed the deal. The film will now head for a digital release on pay per view basis and Zee Studios is confident on recovering most of the investment. The overseas markets are open and Radhe will get a decent release across the international circuits.

The makers revised the deal to Rs 190 crores from Rs 230 crores after the theatres are shut because of the pandemic. Salman Khan recently announced that the theatrical revenue would be zero for the film and he decided to stand as a support for Zee Studios if they incur losses for the film. Radhe will release on Zee Plex on May 13th and can be premiered at a cost of Rs 250 per view. Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and Salman Khan, Disha Patani played the lead roles.