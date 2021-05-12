Budget revised for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa will release in two installments. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 160 crores including the remunerations. The film’s lead actor Allu Arjun along with the director Sukumar will share the profits from the movie along with the production house Mythri Movie Makers. With several changes done for the script and Allu Arjun giving his nod, Sukumar wanted the budget to be revised.

The estimated budget will now touch Rs 250 crores including both the parts. The shoot will resume once the pandemic calms down. Around 45 days of shoot is left to complete the first installment after the script changes are done. The second part of Pushpa will commence shoot next year. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil are the lead actors in this high voltage action-packed mass entertainer. The first installment of Pushpa will have its theatrical release this year in October or in December.