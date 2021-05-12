AP asking for vaccines, oxygen but Modi ‘helpless’

For various reasons, the Andhra Pradesh Government has become heavily dependent on the Centre for taking up Covid relief activities. Its financial condition has deteriorated over the last two years because of collapse of the construction industry, stalling of Polavaram and Capital City works and also impact of Covid lockdowns.

The fate of other States is no different but their economy is not so into a crisis that AP is in. Amid this, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy, his Chief Secretary and his Ministers have repeatedly urged the Centre for greater help to the State. The Centre allocated 480 metric tonnes of oxygen for AP on April 24 itself. That has proved to be largely insufficient. Now, the State Government is asking for at least 910 metric tonnes but the Centre has become helpless considering the rising demand in all other States as well.

On the other hand, the vaccination situation is also becoming alarming in AP. The State Government is mostly dependent on the free vaccine supply from the Centre. Whereas, the Modi Government has left it to the respective States themselves in April itself to buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers to meet their overall demand.

In the second wave, PM Modi has transferred the burden more on to the States considering the limitations of his regime to deal with the needs of 130 crore population in the country. If AP can’t generate its own resources, its people are sure to suffer for lack of vaccines and oxygen and also medicines.