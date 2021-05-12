Dil Raju Changes His Strategy

It is known news by now that Tollywood king pin Dil Raju is planning films in multiple languages with stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Shaheed Kapoor. Naturally the issue of remunerations and the numbers attached to it come to the fore when such projects start shaping up.

Telugu360 has very reliably come to know about the remuneration strategy of Dil Raju for these prestigious projects which are being made on Pan India scale. Dil Raju is in plans to negotiate a remuneration with the stars of these films and he is in plans to draw the same amount as his remuneration at the same time. Post that, what ever profits the movie is going to generate will be divided between the star and the production house on pre agreed terms.

This seems to be Dil Raju’s solution to protect production costs and make sure every involved party in the project makes good money.