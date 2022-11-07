AP BJP in confused state, as Modi visit scheduled for Nov 11

The AP State leadership of the BJP is in utter confusion over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling YSR Congress had completely hijacked the programme as the Prime Minister was visiting Visakhapatnam for official programmes.

Minister Gudivada Amarnadh and MP V Vijayasai Reddy are coordinating with the officials and making arrangements for the visit and the programme. The Prime Minister would also address a public meeting on the day after launching several developmental projects worth about a few hundred crores of rupees.

The YSR Congress leaders and the state government have taken the Prime Minister’s visit as a major task and would give an official reception to Narendra Modi on the day at Visakhapatnam. The officials have also made elaborate security arrangements for the public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

However, what is missing is the involvement of the State BJP leaders in making arrangements for the mega event. The officials have not yet sent invitations to the State BJP leaders. They have not even invited the party state unit president Somu Veerraju to have talks on the preparatory works.

As the Prime Minister is set to launch some major developmental works, the state BJP leadership wanted to take the credit and use it for the impending Graduate MLC elections in Uttarandhra region. The seat is currently being represented by the BJP and it wants to retain the seat. While working towards this end, the BJP leaders wanted the Prime Minister programme to give added advantage, they are not involved in the programme yet.

There is unrest among the State BJP leaders, and they have sent a complaint to the party national leadership. The BJP leaders want the Central government and the national leadership of the party to involve the party leadership in the arrangements as well so that the event would give additional benefits to the party.

It is to be seen whether the YSR Congress would allow the BJP to get involved in the event as it is an official programme between the State government and the Central government. As of now, the State government wants to extend an invitation to the State BJP president, local MLC and a couple of others when the Prime Minister arrives in the port city.