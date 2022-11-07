Kalyan Ram’s Amigos Stunning First Look

After the blockbuster success of Bimbisara, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram teamed up with debutant director Rajendra for his upcoming action entertainer. Tentatively titled NKR 19, the film has been reached to last stage of shooting.

The creators have returned with another update to amp up the excitement. Now the latest update is that the makers finalised the title ‘Amigos.’ Amigo is a Spanish word used to refer to a friend. And the makers have set the perfect release date for the film. Amigos will be released as a Shivaratri treat on February 10, 2023.

Announcing the news makers also released a blazing and stylish poster of Kalyan Ram with 3 shades. The unique poster denoting the film concept and the intriguing caption “They Say When You Meet Somebody that looks just like you, Your Die” sparked lot of curiosity in audience. Fans who have seen this poster say that it is a guarantee of a mass fair on silver screen again. Makers also teased with other looks of Kalyan Ram from this action entertainer.

Ashika Ranganath is playing the leading lady in the film. Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers banner and Ghibran is scoring music. Soundararajan handling the cinematography while editing is handled by Tammiraju.