Buzz: Balakrishna in talks for an Interesting Attempt

Nandamuri Balakrishna is rushed with several offers. The actor is currently busy completing Gopichand Malineni’s mass entertainer and he is also shooting for his talk show Unstoppable 2. The actor is currently in talks for an interesting attempt. Venkatesh Maha shot fame with his debut film C/O Kancharapalem. He also directed Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya which was called as a good attempt. Venkatesh Maha took his time and penned a script for Nandamuri Balakrishna. He recently completed the narration and the response from Balakrishna was positive.

Balayya suggested minor changes that are currently done by Venkatesh Maha. If all goes well, the film may start rolling next year. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer in the meanwhile. Venkatesh Maha will lock the script and he will finalize the actors and technicians soon.