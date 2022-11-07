Samantha drops Stunning Pictures

Top actress Samantha is a strong woman and she has been going through a tough phase. The actress is diagnosed with Myositis and is in recovery mode. Her next film Yashoda is hitting the screens this Friday and she is participating in a limited set of promotions. The actress posted some stunning pictures of her on her Instagram page. Samantha posed in a black suit with glasses and her fans are all delighted.

“Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower Shave Show up!! I borrowed it for a day.
For #yashodathemovie promotions. See you on the 11th” told the statement of Samantha along with the post. Yashoda is a thriller directed by Hari and Harish. This pan-Indian attempt is carrying good expectations. Samantha is also done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam which will release in 3D next year.

