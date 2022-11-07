Official: Adipurush’ new Release Date Announced

There are strong speculations that Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ next film Adipurush is delayed and the release is pushed. The extensive post-production work is taking a longer time than expected. The film will also have to clash with biggies in various languages and the makers of Adipurush decided to avoid the clash. The new release date of the film is now finalized and Adipurush will hit the screens on June 16th, 2023. “Adipurush is not a film but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film., We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going” told the official statement.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it is an adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, the lead antagonist. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. A major portion of the film’s budget is allocated for the VFX work of Adipurush. Prabhas is done with the shoot and he is currently busy with Salaar and Project K.

IT’S OFFICIAL… ‘ADIPURUSH’ SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE: 16 JUNE 2023… #Adipurush – starring #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh – has moved to a new date… Will now arrive in *cinemas* on 16 June 2023… OFFICIAL STATEMENT of director #OmRaut… pic.twitter.com/CFCqOi4o23 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2022