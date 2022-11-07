Weekend Box-office Update: Kantara leads, Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Disaster

Kantara is on an exceptional run in the Telugu States and the film has completely dominated another weekend in the Telugu States. The film has collected 3.80 cr gross in its 4th weekend in the Telugu States taking 23 days total to 49 Cr gross. Distributor share of the film has crossed 24 cr mark.

Allu Sirish’s Urvasivo Rakshasivo after a very poor opening has showed no growth over the weekend even with positive wom. The film is estimated to have collected 1.3 cr share in the opening weekend (3 days) in the Telugu States. The film is a huge Disaster and will be washout from today.

The hero has returned to the silver screens after a gap of 3 years but that doesn’t help him instead has given him one of the worst openings ever in his career.