All hurdles cleared for Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu returned back from his vacation and he is waiting for Trivikram to narrate the final draft of the script. The final discussion came to a conclusion and all the hurdles are cleared. Mahesh was completely impressed with the final script and gave the final positive nod for Trivikram. The team is currently planning the schedules and the shoot will commence during the third week of this month. This would be a month-long schedule and the dates are currently acquired of the actors and the technicians. Pooja Hegde will join the shoot very soon.

Termed as #SSMB28 is made on a massive budget and the expectations are huge. Thaman started composing the work and PS Vinod is handling the cinematography work for this prestigious project. Haarika and Hassine Creations are pooling the funds for this prestigious project and Mahesh Babu, Trivikram are taking a huge remuneration for this film. Mahesh Babu will now complete Trivikram’s film and he will go ahead for SS Rajamouli’s project.