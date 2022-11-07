Vishwak Sen Controversy: Arjun not ready to Compromise

The controversy of Vishwak Sen not attending the shoot of Arjun’s directorial on day one created a stir across Tollywood. Arjun interacted with the press and explained what happened in detail. Vishwak Sen attended an event today and explained about what happened from his side. He said that he was not convinced with the script and Arjun was not ready to make changes after which he decided to push the shoot. Arjun decided to take the issue to the next level as he feels insulted. He approached various active bodies of Telugu cinema after the controversy cropped. Arjun is not in a mood to compromise and he is keen to take the issue to the next level as he feels insulted.

Arjun already met several Tollywood bigwigs and discussed about his next move. He is keen to take legal action if the Film Chamber or the Producers Council fails to respond on a swift note. Arjun is in Hyderabad and he has taken the issue seriously. Vishwak Sen has been left in a tough situation for now. Tollywood bigwigs are keen to resovle the issue before it reaches new heights.