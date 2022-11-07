Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reuniting after 35 years

South Indian legends Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are all set to reunite after a long gap of three and a half decades. The project will start rolling next year and an official announcement was made. The film is tentatively titled KH234 and the legends are collaborating again after cult classic Nayakan that released in 1987. The film will be jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. Legendary music composer AR Rahman will score the music and background score.

Both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are equally excited about the collaboration. This would be a next-level collaboration after Kamal Haasan is riding high with the super success of Vikram and Mani Ratnam is on cloud nine with the success of Ponniyin Selvan Part One. Tamil film industry and the audience are all excited and are waiting for this legendary combination.