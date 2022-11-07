Bigg boss 6: Shocking and most emotional elimination of Geethu

In a rather shocking twist to the game, Geethu Royal is eliminated from Bigg boss season 6 Telugu today. The way she responded to the announcement of elimination was so moving. Details as follows.

Geethu has been a gamer in this season. The way she played with brains in the initial weeks convinced everyone that she is here to stay till the final week. But in an unexpected twist to the game, she is eliminated today from the house. Most of the people thought that Rohit and Marina are in danger as both of them are in the nominations this week. However, it seems Geethu’s over confidence worked against her in last two weeks. If she had survived this week and given a hint about her over confidence, she would have definitely made it to the finals. The way she ridiculed Marina and Rohit saying that they are not playing the game and the way she played with the weakness of Baladitya’s smoking habit seem to have not gone well with the audience. In fact audience voted more for Marina and Rohit this week because of Geethu’s bullying.

After Nagarjuna announced that Geethu is eliminated, she could not take it and she cried out loud. She told Nagarjuna that she is not at all willing to leave the house. It’s a dream shattering moment for her as she has been dreaming of winning Bigg boss title for last several years. In fact, Bigg boss team members had to help her leave the stage as she became extremely emotional and was not in a position to take care of herself. This elimination came as shocker to the housemates also and obviously this is one of the most emotional send-offs in Bigg boss Telugu till date.