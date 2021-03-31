AP BJP leaders pressurise Bandi Sanjay for Tirupati campaign

The Andhra Pradesh BJP leadership is stepping up pressure on BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay to campaign for BJP candidate in upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll on April 17.

Bandi Sanjay is known as a ‘hard core Hindutva leader’ in BJP party.

Bandi already created a flutter in AP politics earlier prior to issuance of Tirupati Lok Sabha election notification asking Tirupat voters to choose whether they want “Bible party” or “Bhagawadgita party”.

Bandi was referring to ruling YSRCP as “Bible party” terming YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jagan as a Christian and BJP as a Hindu party.

Bandi’s statement earned him popularity among Hindu community in AP.

The AP BJP leadership is hoping that if Bandi campaigns in Tirupati, it will polarise Hindu votes in favour of BJP and ensure BJP’s victory as Tirupati is the holy place for Hindus.

The AP BJP is planning to hold a huge rally in Tirupati on April 14 and is trying to rope in Bandi for this public meeting.