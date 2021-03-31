Mid summer release for Satya Dev’s ‘Thimmarusu’

Actor Satya Dev has become synonymous for concept oriented films and he will be next seen in ‘Thimmarusu.’

Touted to be legal thriller, Satya Dev is essaying the role of advocate in this film. Sharan Koppisetty is directing it and the shooting is in its last leg.

In that view the release date is locked for mid summer. ‘Thimmarusu’ will get a theatrical release on May 21st.

Priyanka Jawalkar is part of the lead cast while Sricharan Pakala is for music.

Mahesh Koneru and Srujan Yarabolu are the producers.