Nimmagadda’s last press meet as SEC: No fireworks!

When Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced yesterday (Tuesday) that he will hold a press conference at 10 am today (Wednesday) on the occasion of his retirement on Wednesday, everyone expected that he will lash out at YSRCP government and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for removing, troubling, harassing him and obstructing him from performing his duties as SEC since March last year.

However, Nimmagadda’s press meet ended today without any fireworks.

He avoided taking even the names of YSRCP government or YS Jagan.

Instead, he thanked the state government for cooperating with him in conducting the recent elections for local bodies in AP successfully.

Nimmagadda thanked Chief Secretary Adityanath Das and other government officials and staff saying that he could successfully hold elections due to their support and cooperation.

However, there was only one issue on which Nimmagadda expressed anger.

That was denying him voting right in AP during local polls.

He said he will approach AP High Court as a common citizen to secure his voting right.

Nimmagadda said he had cancelled his vote in Hyderabad and applied for a vote in his native village in AP but the district collector concerned kept his application pending even today.

In a way, Nimmagadda’s five-year term ended on a peaceful note on Wednesday contrary to all expections.