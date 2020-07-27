AP breaches grim milestone of 1 lakh Covid-19 cases

The worst fears have come true. Andhra Pradesh has finally breached the grim milestone of 1 lakh Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 6,000 fresh positive cases in the state taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh to 1,02349.

After unseating Karnataka from the fourth place, Andhra Pradesh is now racing to clinch the third position in the highest number of corona positive cases in the country with the state’s coronavirus caseload galloping.

The Jagan-led state reported 6,051 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh to 1,02349 cases, according to the health bulletin released by the state government.

In the last three weeks, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the country. With 1,02349 positive cases, Andhra Pradesh had joined the big ‘1 lakh club’. The state is currently behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. It has recently outpaced Karnataka. While Maharashtra logged over 3.75 lakh Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 2.13 lakh coronavirus cases. With AP caseload rapidly on the rise, the state is is not far from unseating Delhi which has over 1.31 lakh Covid-19 cases.

The state had mained the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases for the last three weeks beating states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana in the South in single-day spikes. In Southern States, Andhra Pradesh is continuing to drive India’s novel Coronavirus numbers which have been touching new highs every day for the last one week hovering around 6,000-8,000 cases.

In a worrying trend, COVID-19 deaths also rose for the third straight week in Andhra Pradesh. On June 1, the number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 198. By June 26, the death tally touched 1,040. In other words, the number of deaths saw a significant jump of 842 in just 26 days. In the last 24 hours, the state had reported another 42 deaths taking the total tally to 1,090.

In the last week, Andhra Pradesh has recorded one of the highest single-day spikes in the country. Last Friday, the state registered a record single-day jump of 8,147 new Covid-19 cases and 49 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection. The previous day, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,998 new positive cases while 61 people succumbed to the deadly infection. Last Wednesday, the state reported a record single-day spike of 6,045 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths.