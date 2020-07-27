Kanna shunted out, Soma Veeraju is new AP BJP president

In a significant development, the central BJP leadership has removed Kanna Laxminarayana as Andhra Pradesh BJP president. A decision to this effect was taken by central BJP president J P Nadda.

In an attempt to strengthen the party base in Andhra Pradesh, the central BJP has replaced Kanna Laximnarayana with BJP MLC Somu Veerraju. Veerraju is known to be very close to Ravindra Raju, AP’s organizing secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Ravindra Raju had on several occasions reportedly recommended Veerraju’s name as state BJP president.

Although P Manikyala Rao enjoys Ram Madhav’s support, the central BJP has finally chosen Somu Veeraju to lead the party in the state. There were also reports that former Union Minister Purandhareswari, NTR’s illustrious daughter, was pitted to be the party’s president.

Laxminarayana’s removal as party president comes in the wake of allegations levelled by Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy that the BJP leader sold himself to TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP leader Y S Chowdary was the mediator. On his part, Kanna threatened to file a defamation case against Vijayasai Reddy. While Vijaysai Reddy had on several occasions launched a broadside against Kanna, the central BJP leadership had failed to rally around Kanna and remained silent on the issue for reasons best known to the saffron party

.

Kanna was made the BJP president in 2018 succeeding Kapu leader Haribabu. Kanna was picked as the BJP president in 2018 mainly because he belongs to the strong Kapu community.