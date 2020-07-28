Naga Shaurya about he gained six-pack in quarantine time

Young actor Naga Shaurya is lined up with several films. He is busy with the shoot of an action entertainer that is directed by a debutant Santosh Jagarlapudi. Naga Shaurya stunned everyone with his six-pack abs and Shaurya says that it is the script that inspired him to work on his physique. Naga Shaurya said that it took seven months to get the desired look and he had to skip rice completely to get the look.

“I ate boiled vegetables and chicken from the past four months on a regular basis. I removed rice from my diet and kept focused on doing floor exercises. Six pack is like a wife, if you cheat it, you will lose the look” said Naga Shaurya during his interview with a leading daily. The actor plays the role of an archer in this untitled action entertainer. Asian Cinemas and Northstar Entertainments are the producers. Naga Shaurya has a couple of other films lined up that started shooting.