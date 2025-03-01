AP Budget : New Schemes and Reforms

TDP lead government has rolled out several innovative programs and reforms in its latest budget, focusing on education, language preservation, and urban development. One of the key announcements is the provision of free electricity to all government schools across the state. This move is expected to benefit 46,000 schools, easing the financial burden caused by rising electricity bills due to modern amenities like fans, water plants, and electronic teaching tools.

Language and Culture

AP government has allocated ₹10 crore for its development. This initiative aims to restore the language’s former glory and promote its cultural significance. Funds have also been earmarked to preserve the state’s cultural heritage and spread awareness about the importance of Telugu.

Empowering Municipalities

The budget also addresses the financial autonomy of urban local bodies and municipalities. Previously, these bodies faced delays in bill payments due to centralized approval processes, leading to stalled projects. The new policy allows municipalities to clear bills independently, ensuring smoother operations and timely completion of projects.

Infra Development

To boost infrastructure and development projects, the government has introduced a “Viability Gap Fund” with a corpus of ₹2,000 crore. This fund will cover 20% of the costs for public-private partnership projects, encouraging private investment in development works. Additionally, ₹10 crore has been allocated under the “Navodayam 20” scheme to combat alcohol and drug addiction among youth.

Healthcare and Industrial Growth

The budget proposes new ESI hospitals in Guntur, Kurnool, and other districts, along with expanding the Tirupati ESI Hospital from 50 to 100 beds. To tackle rising cybercrime, the government plans to set up cyber police stations in every district. Industrial corridors will also see growth, with new industrial hubs planned in areas like Mulapeta and Donakonda.

Reviving Scrapped Schemes

The government has reinstated several welfare schemes previously discontinued, including the “Adarana Scheme” for backward classes, with an allocation of ₹1,000 crore. Additionally, self-employment loan schemes have been revived, benefiting thousands from minority, SC, ST, and BC communities. The “Gokulam” housing scheme, which saw 30,000 units completed under the previous administration, has been restarted, with a target of constructing 50,000 units in the coming year.

Upgrading Police Force

AP budget also focuses on modernizing the police force, with ₹6,120 crore allocated for upgrades. The reinstated Group Personal Accident Insurance for police personnel will benefit 60,000 staff members.

These measures reflect the TDP lead government’s commitment to holistic development, cultural preservation, and welfare, aiming to improve the quality of life for all citizens.