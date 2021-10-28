AP Cabinet approves online movie ticket sales

The state cabinet of Andhra Pradesh met today to discuss about several crucial decisions to be taken and one among them is the new movie ticketing portal that would be run by the government of Andhra Pradesh. The state cabinet meeting chaired by AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy approved the decision and the portal would come into force very soon. The new guidelines about the ticket sales and the new ticket pricing GO will be out very soon. Before this, the ministers of AP met several celebrities for weeks and collected the feedback about the ticketing portal in AP.

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna along with producers Niranjan Reddy and Preetham Reddy met YS Jagan for a lunch meeting in his Tadepalli residence. YS Jagan joined Nag and others after the completion of his cabinet meeting. The real reasons about Nagarjuna meeting YS Jagan are not disclosed.