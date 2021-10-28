Kiran Abbavaram lines up 9 new Films

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram scored big with SR Kalyanamandapam and his acting skills are widely appreciated. He even penned the script of this family entertainer. Kiran Abbavaram is done with the shoot of Sammathame and he is shooting for Sebastian currently. Sammathame is expected to hit the screens soon. The young actor is rushed with offers and he is said to have taken advances from all the top and active production houses of Telugu cinema.

Geetha Arts, Mythri Movie Makers, Sithara Entertainments, 14 Reels Plus, SLV Cinemas along with three new producers paid advances for Kiran Abbavaram. Top producer Dil Raju who is against advances is holding talks with the youngster for a romantic entertainer. In total, the actor has 9 new projects lined up apart from the two films that he is busy with. He will take up the projects of Geetha Arts and Mythri Movie Makers next year. The script works of these projects are happening currently.