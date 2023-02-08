AP Cabinet fails to take a call on budget session

The Cabinet meeting of AP had failed to take a decision on holding the budget session for 2023-24. It was initially expected that the cabinet would take a call and recommend to the Governor for issuance of notification. The session was to be held in the third week of February. However, there was no mention of the budget session at the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The cabinet also did not take any decision of shifting the secretariat and the chief minister’s office to Visakhapatnam in March this year. It was said that this cabinet would discuss the pros and cons on making the move to Visakhapatnam but had differed on a decision. Sources say that the issue is in the Supreme Court and any decision by the government would amount to sub-judice.

However, the cabinet had approved the recommendations of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. The AP SIPB had recommended clearance of applications of the industries with an investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

The cabinet cleared the proposals of the various welfare schemes and the cash transfer schemes of the state government proposed for Ugadi this year. The schemes included Jagananna Vidyadevena, Vasatideevena, YSR Kalyanamastu, appointment of the 1998 DSC qualified teachers, renaming of the Nellore Barrage as Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy Barrage, construction of two captive berths in the Ramayapatnam port and filling up of all vacant posts in the AP Legal Authority.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for creating digital classrooms in the government schools which were modernised and developed under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Later, the cabinet also paid tributes to the actors, directors and singers from the Telugu film industry who died in the recent past.