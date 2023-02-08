SSMB28’s Schedule wrapped

SSMB28 was having many glitches from the very beginning. Superstar Mahesh Babu was not satisfied with the final draft of Trivikram and halted after shooting for a few days. Later due to Mahesh Babu’s personal tragedies he took a long break. In between Trivikram altered the script and narrated it to Mahesh Babu and got acceptance.

The first schedule of the film was started in January and wrapped recently. SSMB28 is going to be an action entertainer with Palnadu background. Movie theatrical streaming rights were bagged by Netflix for a whopping price of Rs 80Cr. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the lead actresses. S Radha Krishna is producing this big-ticket film.