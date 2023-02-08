Samantha Buys A Luxurious House In Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recovered from Myoistis and joined Varun Dhawan’s Citadel shoot in Mumbai recently. She is also expected to join Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi this month and waiting for her mythological film Shaakuntalam’s release. As per reports, Samantha has bought a luxurious villa in the financial capital of India.

The lavish three-bedroom sea view apartment in Mumbai is reportedly worth of Rs 15 Cr. For now, there is no official confirmation about the actress’s new property. The Family Man 2 web series has opened the doors for the actress in Bollywood.