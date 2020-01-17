AP Cabinet meet tomorrow to decide on Amaravati

Amid too many controversies, Jagan Reddy government has decided to hold AP Cabinet meeting tomorrow ie Jan 18, two days in advance of the previously scheduled Jan 20. The Cabinet is going to decide in favour of 3 Capitals as per CM Jagan Reddy’s promise on balanced development in all the three regions of Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra and Amaravati regions. This decision will be based on the three reports of GN Rao Committee, Boston Consultants Group and the High Power Committee. Tomorrow itself, the High Power Ministers’ Committee will be submitting its report to the AP Cabinet.

Political circles are speculating that Jagan Reddy has advanced Cabinet meeting to avoid legal problems that may arise in future if Cabinet meeting and Assembly approved of 3 Capitals decision on the same day on January 20. There are also complications arising from the AP High Court which has ordered the government to extend time for Amaravati farmers to file their grievances against Capital shifting till January 20. Moreover, the court has admitted multiple petitions filed by Amaravati residents against police brutalities and also administrative excesses of Jagan Reddy government in crushing Amaravati global city project.

On the other hand, AP CM would have to compulsorily appear before CBI Court in Hyderabad from next week. The court is speeding up trial in Jagan’s Rs 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases.