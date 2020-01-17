Sarileru Neekevvaru – $12 and under

Sarileru Neekevvaru will be continuing its successful run in about 215 locations in USA in week 2.

Excellent talk and whole some entertainment is making this film a must watch for all movie lovers.

Enjoy the Movie on Big Screen near you. We have made sure that Sarileru Neekevvaru is screening in many locations as much as we can.

Tickets are priced at $12 and under from this Friday making it affordable for repeat audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected over $1.86 Million in USA and is racing into 2 Million Dollar Club.

For updated schedules Visit www.greatindiafilmsusa.com

Great India Films USA

www.greatindiafilmsusa.com

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC