AP Cabinet meet underway, what’s on cards?

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet on Thursday at the Secretariat. The Cabinet will approve the direct cash benefit transfer to farmers for electricity.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to withdraw subsidy to power distribution companies towards agriculture power supply every year.

Instead, the government will pay money directly to farmers for the power consumed by them in their fields and they, in turn, could pay the power bills to the Discoms.

The Jagan government will introduce the Agriculture Electricity Cash Transfer Scheme from the 2021-22 financial year that will do away with the free power supply to the farm sector, though the government maintained that it will foot the entire bill amounting to about Rs 8,400 crore per annum.

The Cabinet could give apprroval for the proposed two barrages downstream to Prakasam barrage.

The YSR Asara, Nutritious food to children, ensuring water to Rayalaseema are other issues that will come up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting. The meet will also discuss allocating lands to various companies.