Naga Chaitanya’s new plan post Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic left Tollywood jobless and the shoots are kept on hold. Several young actors are heading back to work taking all the precautionary measures. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will return back to the sets of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story from September 7th and Chaitu wants to complete the entire shoot of the film before the end of this month. Naga Chaitanya signed Thank You in the direction of Vikram Kumar.

The pre-production work is wrapped up and the regular shoot will commence from the first week of October. Chaitanya wants to complete the shoot of Thank You in back to back schedules and the arrangements are made. Dil Raju is the producer. He is holding talks with Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Nandini Reddy. Chaitu will pick up one among them by November and will start the shoot of this project early next year. Naga Chaitanya is in plans to have at least three releases next year including Love Story.