AP Cabinet reshuffle likely in June: Will all deputy CM be shown the door?

YSRCP insiders reveal that there could a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle in June. June is when the teachers’ constituency MLC elections too would be held. Party insiders are predicting that YS Jagan will make huge changes in his cabinet. There would be a tectonic shift in the organisational structure of the YSRCP .

Sources say that almost all the five deputy CMs may be shown the door. Dharmana Krishna Das, sources say, is definitely on his way out. He could be replaced by either Kalinga community leader and Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram or Dharmana Prasada Rao, who is from the Velama community. Similarly, there is a likelihood of loudmouth ministers Kodali Nani and S Appala Raju.

Three other deputy chief ministers – Pushpa Srivani and Narayana Swami are also on the way out. One thing is quite certain. While every other minister is unsure of his continuance, one minister is doubly sure. Chittoor Strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will be continued in the YS Jagan cabinet.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP boss is also busy in identifying the candidates for the Rajya Sabha vacancies. There are four vacancies. While Vijayasai Reddy is sure of renomination, former minister Killi Krupa Rani and actor Ali are likely to be nominated. The fourth Rajya Sabha vacancy would be filled by a representative proposed by the Adani group chief Gautam Adani.