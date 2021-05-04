AP cabinet takes key decisions!

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday (today) took several key decisions.

It was decided to handover Kadapa Steel Plant to Essar Steels.

Ban on RTC and private buses from 12 noon from Wednesday (tomorrow) as part of curfew across AP from 12 noon every day from Wednesday.

All intra-state bus services as wells as long-distance buses also banned.

It was decided to extend BC reservations by 10 more years till 2023.

44,639 government schools to adopt CBSE syllabus from Class VII and English Medium will be introduced in all the government schools.

All students in government schools will write CBSE Class X board exams in 2024-25 academic year.

Rs 16,000 crore to be spent for the development of government schools under Nadu-Nedu programme.

All cooperative dairies that were shut down in AP to be handed over to Amul on lease. Amul to offer services in 708 villages.

Salaries of priests in temples increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and in B-category temples from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Salaries of Imams in Masjids increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and Mouzams from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group only after completion of vaccination drive for 45-plus age groups.

35% seats in Private Universities should be handed over to state government, which will be filled on merit through government-conducted entrance exams. Private Universities Act to be amended to this effect.

Rs 1,448 crore to be spent to create infrastructure facilities in Krishnapatnam port.

Six-lane road between Kailasgiri-Bhogapuram, construction of sky towers in five acres and development of eleven beaches in Vizag.