AP CM files 98-page counter in CBI bail case

The lawyers of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy have finally filed their counter in the CBI court in the bail cancellation petition filed by rebel MP Raghurama Raju. The Jagan lawyers asked the court not to take a serious view of Raju’s petition since the MP himself was involved in a lot of cases in the state of AP. They submitted a voluminous 98-page counter to say that the Raghurama petition doesn’t deserve to be heard in the court.

The Jagan lawyers have also accused Raju of using the judiciary to his personal and professional advantage. They pointed out that Raju has resorted to anti-party activities. The YSRCP has also urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take action against the rebel MP.

The CM’s lawyers have told the court that Mr. Jagan Reddy has not done anything to violate the bail conditions. The CM has also not resorted to any defaults in the banks. The petitioner has also not mentioned any bank defaults by the Chief Minister in his bail cancellation petition.

In his petition, Raghurama has said Mr. Jagan Reddy has been misusing his Chief Minister’s post to influence the witnesses and co accused in his illegal assets cases in the CBI court.