First Look: Nikhil And Anupama’s Interesting Act

The first look poster of Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran starrer 18 Pages dropped earlier today on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday.

The poster showcases Nikhil and Anupama in the middle of an interesting act.

Anupama aka Nandini is seen penning an introductory message about herself on Nikhil’s blindfold as he pays utmost attention to her.

The poster carries a cryptic message about the lead pair and it surely does look intriguing.

The Palnati Surya Pratap directorial is produced by GA2 Pictures. Sukumar is providing the story and screenplay. The film is presently in filming stage.