Buzz: Arjun in Mahesh Babu’s Next?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is working with Parasuram for a mass entertainer titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The shoot of the film resumes soon after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. The makers staged a hunt for the lead antagonist and names like Anil Kapoor, Aravind Swamy are considered. The latest news is that Tamil actor Action King Arjun is in talks to play the lead villain in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Things will be finalized soon and the makers will announce the news officially. The film completed a long Dubai schedule and the second schedule that commenced in Hyderabad came to a halt after the crew members got contracted with coronavirus. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady and Thaman composes the music. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.