2 worst fears of Etela that define Telangana politics

It seems the unstable political situation in Telangana seems to be the strong point of KCR. This is why he is able to boldly kick out whomever he wants from his party and also do whatever he likes. KCR’s greater advantage is apparently the reduced space for both the national parties, Congress and BJP. This is mostly because of KCR having got the Telangana sentiment on his side and also indirect support from the muslim votebank from the MIM.

Now, a lot of political speculation is taking place around the likely joining of Etela Rajender in the BJP. However, Etela has raised two most relevant questions and valid fears before BJP National President JP Nadda. Etela referred to the popular belief in the Telangana voters that the BJP has unofficial ties with KCR in Telangana. As such, the BJP would only encourage and allow KCR to remain in power with the sole objective of destroying the Congress in the State.

Another fear of Etela is whether the BJP would give him a proper position in the party state leadership. This is one more identity crisis that is being faced by top leaders in both the BJP and the Congress in Telangana politics today. Both the national parties are top-heavy with heavyweights.

Etela may have no choice but to join the BJP eventually. However, in the communal-driven politics of Telangana, KCR will take the advantage as long as he gets the MIM support. The Hindu vote bank may remain divided between TRS, Congress and BJP.