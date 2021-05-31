Etela meets Nadda but maintains suspense over joining BJP!

Sacked health minister Etela Rajender on Monday met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi amid speculations that he will quit TRS and join BJP anytime soon.

Etela was accompanied by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, party’s national incharge for Telangana affairs Tarun Chugh, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy etc.

Etela reportedly discussed about his role in BJP if he quits TRS and joins BJP.

However, Etela and BJP leaders maintained complete secrecy over what BJP national leadership offered to Etela if he joins BJP.

Etela is expected to return to Hyderabad and head to his Huzurabad constituency on Tuesday to meet his supporters before announcing the date for quitting his MLA post and join BJP.

Etela wants to tour his constituency and meet his supporters for a week before quitting TRS as well as his MLA post.